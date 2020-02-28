jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 28th, 2020
News

NRA launches new financial forms to reduce corruption

By Kidega Livingstone

The National Revenue Authority (NRA) has introduced a new financial form for the collection of government’s non-oil revenues.

The new documents called “Form 15” Tax Clearance Certificate, Tax registration Certificate and Clearance Agents License contains a blend that cannot be seen by naked eyes but using small lighting machine to prove whether it is original or fake.

Speaking during the launch yesterday at NRA Headquarter in Juba, Commissioner for Domestic Tax Revenue, Albino Chol Thiik said that previous  document called “Forms 15” that  has been used in the states by the government authorities have been forged by some authority  in order to swindle government money.

“The previous forms were easy to be forged and used in a way which is not appropriate. So we have decided that we should change the previous financial forms to a new financial forms. The new financial forms have some fuse (blend) that you cannot see with your naked eyes but there is a machine when you light document it will read all the fuses indicating whether it is a true financial form or not,” said Albino.

“This document are the financial forms. We have been using some of them previously to collect revenues. By Law nobody is supposed to collect public money without the proper documentation,” he added.

He said the new document mostly will be used in the states where there are no banking services.

“In Juba we were not using “Form 15” it mostly meant for the collection of government revenue in the states where there are no banks,” said Albino.

Acting Commissioner General, Erjok Bullen Geu said they have taken measure to reduce corruption since national revenue authority is responsible for collection of government revenue.

He said all the government Institutions responsible for government revenue collection will used the same documents.

“We are doing this to organize national revenue authority so that nobody collects revenue on behalf of national revenue authority,” said Bullen.

These people who think they are smart in eating government money we shall be smarter than them,” Bullen added.

NRA was established by the government to mobilize none-oil revenue in a transparent, accountable, impartial, effective and efficient manner.

