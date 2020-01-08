NPTC receives materials as training commences

By: Martha David

The National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) has received a 260 metric ton of non food items for the training of the unified forces.

The items include blankets, tents, sleeping mats and water containers and will be transported to the training centers for use according to the Deputy Chairperson of the National Pre-Transitional Committee Gabriel Changson Chang.

Chang explained that the support from the government of Japan will help the training and will push the implementation of the security arrangement to meet the deadline comes February.

He spoke during the delivery of the materials from the Government of Japan in Juba yesterday at the airport.

“With this support we are very confident in the NPTC and the country at large that the requirements for the security arrangements will be met,” Chang said.

According to Chang, the training of the unified forces will start next week and most forces are already gathered at the training center.

Seiji Okada, the Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan said the peace in South Sudan is also a concern of his country.

“One of the important things is to form the new government comes February, and there is a big expectation among the people and the international community” Okada said.

He explained that there were six more batches of goods that will be delivered to expedite the security arrangements.

Previously the Government also received 75 Tracks from Uganda loaded with food items and other neighboring countries including Ethiopia, Uganda, Nigeria, African Union, and Republic of Egypt to fast-track the implementation of the security arrangements to meet the set deadline.