Friday, March 6th, 2020
Entertainment

NPTC peace concert for April

By Mandela Nelson Denis

Mapia one is set to headline the National Pre-transitional Committee peace concert in April.

The peace concert that will feature other South Sudanese stars is set to happen on Saturday the 4th April 2020.

While speaking to Juba Monitor, Mapia One who is famously known for the “ya ke ben tuiny da” song that rocked 2015 said that the peace concert is to celebrate the effort of NPTC to the peace.

“We all know the roles played by NPTC in the peace process and now that we have peace, we should maintain it in order to catch up with the rest of the world in development,” said Mapia One.

The peace concert is also set to feature the Presidential Advisor on security matters Tut Kew Gatluak.

Mapia One also further explained that the role of ensuring lasting peace in the country lies in the hands of everyone in the country.

“I encourage everyone to live peacefully with one another, we should love and forgive one another when wrong but it is only through peace and love that we can develop,” Mapia said.

Mapia One aka Santino Chol Mayak started music in 2010 and has risen to the music fame with songs like NPTC and sweet like sugar.

“Ya ke ben tuiny da” was a song that Mapia dedicated to President Salva Kiir Mayardit in 2015 and rocked throughout till now.

