NOW THAT PEACE HAS COME, LET’S EMBARK ON A REBRANDING MISSION

Topical Commentary

By Charles Lotara (Guest)

The much anticipated peace deal has been signed after several adjournments which stemmed from contentious issues that were later resolved. It is a tremendous moment for peace advocates, including women from the South Sudan Council of Churches who remained committed to prayer in anticipation for peace till it came. As we all rejoice this great moment with high and positive expectations, each and every one of us has a role to play, and that is, to project the positive image of the country to the outside world. In my article published last weekend on page seven, I dwelled more on what the media can do to protect the country from the negative coverage meant to cause panic and derail the progress of the country. However, this piece is slightly different because it calls upon every citizen to play a part as far as national rebranding is concerned. It is an undeniable fact that like any newly independent country, South Sudan came out of the most turbulent and critical stage in its history. Political leaders have a prior role to play, but that is never an excuse that it should be left entirely on them. Academics, athletes, journalists, celebrities and South Sudanese in the diaspora must take it upon themselves to give consideration on what they tell the outside world about the country. I was amazed when my Israeli friend told me that in his mind he never imagined that there are people in South Sudan, but that perception changed the moment he reached Juba International Airport. The environment was calm, activities being carried out as usual, and no gunshots like what he heard or viewed in the news. I acknowledge that news shapes people’s views and opinions but what we tell aliens about this country matters more, including our behavior, and the way we speak. Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng reiterated the need to repair broken social fabric, which involves the change of mindset. South Sudan is wrongly perceived as a country where people are generally violent and tribal, the reasons that make their country to be unstable. But this is a phenomenon that most African countries first found themselves in before starting on a fresh page. We may not do it overnight but a change of how the world perceives this country is possible. It is never too late, Rwanda did it, and we can do it too. Have you ever been asked this sarcastic question? “Are you sure you are a South Sudanese?” It is usually followed by a highlight of some definitive characteristics of South Sudanese, which may be lacking in a person. Is it a good thing to be considered a national of this country only if one is rude and violent? Should the country be known for that? Certainly no!