Nova group hands agricultural tools to farmers

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Nova farming company, one of the leading farming industry in the country has embarked on empowering local farmers by giving agricultural tools to improve the efficacy of the work that the farmer does and to enable them to produce quality agricultural products.

On Saturday, Nova company handed nearly 2,000 agricultural items including some cash to Compassionate Multi-purpose Cooperative Society (CMCS) to boost farming in the country.

The items received farming tools and cash of US$ 700.

In an interview with Juba Monitor over the weekend, the Manager for Nova farming Company Neema Namozzisaid it was not first time the group has supported farmers with agricultural materials including the seeds.

“We are actually trying to champion farming through supporting our local farmers by providing them with necessary agricultural items which we think would help them to produce better,”

“As we know, agriculture is backbone of any society, our company isdetermined to support and encourage farmers in the country to continue produce quality agricultural products,” she lamented during donation ceremony, Namozzi said

She further revealed that her company only supports cooperative farmers who are well organized giving example of CMCS saying such groups will get free agricultural items from them.

“We are happy we with CMCS for what they are doing because last year, we gave them similar items and they are able to produce better as a result, they sold us over 600 bags of sorghum,” she disclosed.

Meanwhile Michael Dut Garang the deputy manager for Compassionate Multi-purpose Cooperative Society (CMCS) said Nova farming company has been one of the agricultural company that are aiding farmers in the country special the cooperative societies.

“Today we have received another different agricultural tools, we thanked them a lot, and it has been possible through Nova Farming Company since they started giving us the agricultural tools,” Mr. Dut said.

He said that Nova company normal gives them agricultural tools including the quality seeds and even some small cash just to facilitate the start of the cultivation in a condition that produces.

“It is simple, Nova Company gives us free agricultural tools for cultivation and we as CMCS, we also have our growers who we have trained them, we go and give them those tools not individual but the organized groups.”

He said last year after receiving agricultural tools from the same company, their group managed tobuy over 600 bags of sorghum (Dura) from local farmers.

“The 600 bags of the sorghum that got from the local farmers was the result of the tools they gave us and the company really appreciated us,” he cited.

However, the deputy manager Dut disclosed that last year his group were about 350 members who participated adding that it has increased by 150 making the total of 500 members this year.

“So, our organization is not none profit organization but it is profit making organization we have to get something from the farmers that is we will be the one to get the market to the farmers,” said Dr. Weel.

He revealed that last year they managed to cultivate 50 hackers basically in CES in place called Juba Two and areas of Mangala and this year we are targeting more that.

“We take the tools from here and we go and give them to the local farmers that we have trained, after thatif the local farmers produce, we buy the products from them for Nova Company and populace buys from us because we are cooperative, that is the connection,” he revealed.

Farm tools can be very helpful to a farmer – just like all tools they improve the efficacy of the work the farmer does, making them more productive.