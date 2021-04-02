jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 3rd, 2021
HomeCover StoryNOTICE
Cover Story

NOTICE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The Board of Directors, Management and the entire Staff of Juba Monitor Daily English Newspaper take this opportunity to wish our esteemed readers and clients Happy Easter Celebrations.

During the festive season, our readers will continue to get the latest information based on political and socio-economic trending at their fingertips as usual. We shall not be on the streets tomorrow but will resume full distribution and operations in all our key outlets on Monday the 5th April 2021.Get your copy.

Despite the Covid-19 stringent measures, as the leading newspaper in the country, Juba Monitor isduty-bound to bring closer to you spiritual messages at this festive moment.

HAPPY EASTER

You Might Also Like

Cover Story

DON NOT CRY OVER SPILLED MILK

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I was having an earnest discussion with a friend in the socio-economic and political know how who was so sure that no one should cry over spilled milk. This came about when he told me there are so many people who had been given chance to prove themselves in different national and international dockets for service delivery to the public but during their time they did not do anything and remained busy doing nothing. They believed that they would remain in those positions...
Cover Story

THE RECRUITMENT BOARD OR NOT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo A friend had invited me for quick lunch at the Juba University Staff Club. We decided to take a low key profile in one of the far-end tukuls. On the other far end there was a group of five young people, two ladies, and three gentlemen. Our attention was drawn to their talks which was cenetred on the recently formed Public Service Recruitment Board. They were arguing on whether the board would be of any use to them and others who had graduated...
Cover Story

GOOD LUCK SENIOR FOUR STUDENTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Students of the South Sudan Secondary Education Certificates, commonly known as senior four are set to sit for their examination starting today. The students numbering 34,536 will take the exams in 307 centres including two specialized schools and all the ten states and the three administrative areas. Kudos to all of the candidates and prayers are with us that you all excel to be responsible generation in the future. The country ‘s development agenda will soon be in your hands and for sure...
error: Content is protected !!