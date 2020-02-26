NOT THE MISTAKE, BUT THE RESPONSE TO ERROR THAT COUNTS

Topical Commentary

By Charles Lotara

When you make a mistake, there are usually three things you should ever do about it: admit it, learn from it, and never repeat it. We are all liable to making mistakes, that is why personally, I am not one of the social media warriors and critics where if one makes a mistake they will try to tear his or her life down and burn it to the ground. This is not a justification of anything but the truth. Unsurprisingly, people magnify the negative aspect of an individual more than the positive side. Make a number of outstanding achievements, and a single mistake can overshadow them all. Celebrities, athletes and famed politicians have fallen just because they could not withstand criticisms against a one-time mistake they might have committed. Football fanatics can relate this so well. In 2010, Asamoah Gyan, a Ghanaian professional footballer was allowed to take a penalty at an ultimately critical stage of the game after Uruguayan striker Suarez was given a red card for grabbing the ball, which was almost at the back of the net with his hands. In what would have been a winning goal to send Ghana to the 2010 world cup final, Gyan hit the crossbar to the annoyance of the supporters, who were predominantly Africans. Gyan, who was playing for English club Sunderland by the time was never forgiven by the home crowd, all the goals he scored right from the initial stages of the tournament to the semifinals were forgotten. Out of frustration, the striker vowed never to take penalties at a very critical stage of any game. His career was never the same afterward; he was sold from Sunderland to even a least known club. To date, Gyan returned his home country and disappeared from the spotlight of international football arena. This is just a typical example of how people break a person’s career and dreams from becoming who they want to be. Though it takes courage, it is important to confront the truth that a person who has not made a mistake has never tried anything new. To take this to conscience, one needs to withstand the adversity and vilification which will pour in from critics. The good thing about criticisms is that they make us stronger when we learn to overcome them. Eckhart Tolle said “Any action is often better than no action, especially if you have been stuck in an unhappy situation for a long time. If it is a mistake, at least you learn something, in which case it is no longer a mistake. If you remain stuck, you learn nothing.” At the end of the day, it is not the mistake but the response to the error that counts.