jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 18th, 2019
HomeOpinionEditorialNOT JUST ONE LANE, ENTIRE FAULTY JUBA BRIDGE NEEDS URGENT ATTENTION
Editorial

NOT JUST ONE LANE, ENTIRE FAULTY JUBA BRIDGE NEEDS URGENT ATTENTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

By Charles Lotara

The Juba Bridge has never been at a critical state than it is currently. Day in and day out, motor vans, motorcycles and heavy tracks queue up as they wait for their turn to crossover using the one functional lane. This alarming situation has caused an unprecedented traffic congestion and disorganization on the route leading to the bridge. This seemingly forgotten phenomenon is also posing an enormous risk to pedestrians, who navigate around motorbikes trying to find their way through using the narrow strip meant for walking. The responsible authority and the Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges in particular must provide an adequate and longtime solution to this traffic concern, which is adding more hurdles to the work of the men in white and navy blue uniform.  It has been days since the work on the other lane of the bridge commenced. However, it is unclear whether the speed, progress, and effectiveness of this work is assessed. The responsible authority must also take into account that using one lane of the bridge on the basis that the other side is under a fix does not solve this prevailing calamity but rather worsens it. Firstly, as the weak side of the bridge undergoes a repair, the functional side is being used exhaustively by heavy vehicles and all forms of transport. This will result into that lane experiencing a similar fault. Secondly, the life of travelers is at risk as the single lane might collapse anytime. The bridge depicts the image of the nation, seeing such a disorganization on the bridge by visitors sends a bad message about the state of the country. Unless the government is banking on the Freedom Bridging, which is awaiting completion, not just one lane, but the entire faulty Juba Bridge jeopardizing the business of motor operators needs tremendous and urgent attention.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THE CHURCH AND THE FOLLY OF POWER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Power wrangle within the political spectrum sounds a really normal tradition, but it is exceptionally weird at churches, where clerics are expected to be humble and lead whenever they are called upon to do so. It has been unsurprising though to see members of a particular church stripping a missionary ordained by their superior. This could be because the promotion of such a figure was either politically motivated or, the ordained does not conform to some perceived cultural norms and values of the majority. That sound familiar with what has...
Editorial

Crisis in Catholic Archdiocese of Juba [Part 1]

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano On 12 of this month, the Vatican announced the new Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, people within the diocese divided in to groups. Some were opposing the appointment and others were supporting.  That was the beginning of the crisis which is going on at Catholic Archdiocese of Juba. People are sharing their views in the social media on what happened and still continue, it has become hot news in the country and globally. If there are problems, it is better to know the root causes of...
Editorial

LET’S CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS PEACEFULLY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
One of the world’s most celebrated holidays is at the corner with every hope of being peaceful to the turn of the New Year. It is time for many to join or be with loved ones and merry-make the occasion. It is also time when many would like to engage in other immoral activities and crimes. It would be good if this time people take to behave responsibly and share the little they have with the less-fortunate. A number of private organizations and NGOs have been doing the round to...
error: Content is protected !!