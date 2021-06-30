Northern Corridor sensitizes traders on facilitation

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTCA), in collaboration with Multi-Agency Stakeholders from Kenya, is holding a three-day Sensitization Workshop on promotion of Handling and Clearing of goods at the ports and borders with focus on the use of trade instruments.

The event was intended to enhance the implementation of trade instruments such as the Simplified Trade Regime (STR) in order to promote cross-border trade through minimizing documentation and time taken during border crossing by traders.

In his open remark, Africano Mande the deputy commissioner of National Revenue Authority said the sensitization workshop is of critical importance to the country.

“In this regard, this sensitization workshop is either a proof that there is a low awareness about the benefits and opportunities that exist in the Northern Corridor,” he revealed.

However, he said that there were challenges that hampered the implementation of the various resolutions on trade and transport facilitation passed by the Northern Corridor and its constituent secretariats.

“In the case of South Sudan, both low awareness and the existence of challenges are realities, therefore this sensitization workshop is timely and of great importance,” said Africano.

He added that “we are aware that there are still huge and daunting tasks ahead that need to be undertaken here in South Sudan.”

He said above all, there were still unnecessary and uncoordinated tax activities and some of which were being conducted completely outside the law. As such, the National Revenue Authority has been involved in multi-sector initiatives and activities that are aimed at contributing towards enhancing security and building critical infrastructure for trade and transport facilitation.

Africano added that it was important to stakeholder and partner in the initiatives of the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (N CTTCA), the National Revenue Authority and participants to take this sensitization workshop seriously and in the process, to identify first and foremost, the opportunities and benefits that are available and the roles and contributions that were enacted from and of you.

“We therefore, expect that by the end of this sensitization workshop, all of you would be able to understand the benefits and opportunities that have been availed by the initiatives and activities of the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTCA),” he added.

Meanwhile, Omae Nyarandi the Executive Secretary of Northern Corridor Secretariat, based in Mombasa, Kenya., revealed that the picture of formal and informal trade in the Northern Corridor Member countries of Burundi, DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda, portrays a positive embrace of the implementation and use of regional trade facilitation instruments.

“The primary goal of trade facilitation is to help make trade across borders faster, cheaper and more predictable whilst ensuring its safety and security,” said Omae Nyarandi, the Executive Secretary of the Northern Corridor Secretariat, based in Mombasa, Kenya.

“It is about simplifying and harmonizing formalities, procedures, and the related exchange of information and documents between the various partners in the supply chain,” he added.

“However, more has to be done to enable our people maximize business opportunities from cross-border trade” he emphasized.

He said the Republic of South Sudan became a member of the Northern Corridor Authority in December 2012. During different fora, stakeholders from South Sudan have raised concerns about facing challenges in clearance of goods at the port of Mombasa and other sections of the Corridor such as border stations, weighbridges and Inland Container Depots (ICDs).

The challenges translate into delays and high cost of doing business for stakeholders in South Sudan. Some of the challenges arose from lack of awareness about the business processes, requirements for handling and clearance of their internationally traded cargo and the attendant indicative transaction costs.