Northern Bahr ElGazal State Assembly inaugurates

By Hou Akot Hou

Northern Bahr el Gazal State has inaugurated its assembly sittings with ninety-one members in attendance.

The Members of parliament expected one hundred and one but ninety-one made it successful.

Northern Bahr el Ghazal Speaker,Achol William Amoiappeals for the transparency, check and balance to be effective in the collection of revenues.

“TheState needs to pull up its socks in bringing services to the underserved population. The executive and judiciary need to have cooperate and leave behind the political ideologies and work with us as people’s representatives and work for the welfare.

She added that there is a need to have a proper collection system established and checked in the State.

Garang Mayen, aMember of Parliament appeals for cooperation among colleagues from various political parties to implement peace.

Meanwhile, Arach Garang Angok, a resident in Aweilappeals to the members of Parliament to maintain peace.

“I am happy that the assembly is back to its business as it took long without operationalization. There have been pressing issues that the state has been facing and it is through the deliberation that we will cross to the Promised Land” Arach said.

MayenBolAkot, SSOA representative said that they are interested in seeing the peace implemented and as a matter of fact, we want to make sure that people get to know what the agreement entails and that elections are reached successfully for people to choose the leaders of their choices” he laments.

“We urge citizens to remain vigilant on what affects them, particularly the security situation on the high land borders and bring to speed the government so that the needful is done,”

He added that these are the key notes to address to the assembly and thanked whoever made it to the inauguration’s day where many chiefs were in attendance to see to it that their sons and daughters have been sworn in for speaking out to them.