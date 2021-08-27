Nonviolence organization trains youth on conflict mitigation

Hassan Arun Cosmas

Nonviolence Organization trained youth on conflict mitigation to educate youth on conflict mitigation, management and dangers of drug abuse and peaceful coexistence in Yei River County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the youth representative, Yeka Joel Denis appreciated the organization for training the young people on conflict mitigation in communities.

“It is very important to mitigate and manage conflict for prevalence of peace in the area.We really appreciate our partners especially the youth protection team which is liaising with nonviolence as the umbrella for training us on conflict mitigation and management, drug abuse and peaceful coexistence. We are privileged because the training will impart knowledge on how to solve problems amicably without use of force, arms and violent conduct,” Denis explained.

He added that through the support from partners, the local government should rehabilitate roads and bridges for easy movement.

Meanwhile, the senior headman of Hai-City, Khamis Sabir Lasu said that security situation was good in the area.He complained of poor roads, bridges and lack of schools in Sopiri area.

“My message to the government and the rest of the people is that, our security is good, people are cultivating and even moving at night but our problem is the issue of road and bridges. For the road, we can mobilize the young people and rehabilitate it at our level and capacity but the bridges require government intervention,” Lasu said.

He added that young people complained of capacity building and special training on conflict management in order to educate them on the dangers of involvement in conflicts.