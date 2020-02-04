Nonve wins four awards at Little Miss Africa competition

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

Vonve Blessing Isaac who took part in the Litle Miss Africa competition over the weekend in Kampala has scooped all the four awards.

The six-year-old young girl took the Miss Popularity award of Litle Miss Africa, Litle Miss Africa Best Speaker, Litle Miss South Sudan and Toto Litle Miss Africa.

Vonve Blessing managed to get the Miss Popularity because of how trending her votes were online requesting for people to vote for her.

The competition that featured eight countries-Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, Congo, Tanzania, Uganda saw Vonve from South Sudan win four awards.

Vonve’s appeal for voting went so viral online and this is believed to have paved the way for her wining.