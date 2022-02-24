Non-violent conducts dialogue on conflict prevention in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Non-violent peace force organization is conducting Community dialogue on conflict prevention, peace and reconciliation to the residents of Sopiri sub-boma in Yei town Payam of Yei River County in Central Equatoria state.

The dialogue aims at identifying issues and challenges facing local authority in Sopiri sub-Boma and provides recommendations.

Sopiri Youth protection team leader Yeka Joel says the dialogue will help address issues of land grabbing and poor working relationships between the Youth and the elders in the area.

He says the dialogue targets the community of Goja and Sopiri Boma with its leadership including the youths and local authority in Sopiri, religious leaders and persons with disability.

“Today’s activity, we are focusing on community peace dialogue because we have identified so many issues of disunity, misunderstanding lack of love among leaders, land grabbing and border issues. So, with all that we identified we feel non-violence should extend a helping hand to support the dialogue to address the issues affecting the communities,” He explains.

Meanwhile, Stephen Aloro, representative of nonviolence peace force organization cites lack of Youth structures in the area.

He adds that the youth protection team is established in order to work closely with the chiefs.

“We realized that there is no youth structure in Sopiri but there are traditional leaders. We also identified that there is misunderstanding where the chiefs do not work closely with the youths. We established the youth protection team to monitor and report issues facing the communities. We also told them to present to us report on issues affecting them so that we can support their efforts,” notes Stephen.

Aloro calls on the youths to collaborate with the local authority in identifying and reporting issues facing the community.