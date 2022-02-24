Non-violence training attracts young people in Juba

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Active Citizen South Sudan, a national organization in the country is helping youth across different areas in Central Equatoria State to understand nonviolence and peace-building approaches to tackle local conflicts.

A total 30 young people are participating in the three -days workshops under the theme “Synergizing Nonviolent Action and Peace Building” (SNAP) in Juba.

Angelina Stephen Ban, a Project Coordinator for the organization said the initiative was informed by its last year impact it made in the community when the natives were capacitated on how to preach peace among the people.

“We trained about 50 participants on nonviolence approaches during our last year past outreach in Luri payam within Juba. Then, we did further research and we realized that the participants became more of conflict mitigation ambassadors in the communities,” she narrated.

“They (youth)have been talking to people about the importance of achieving peaceful coexistence. So, the communities reached out to us and they requested more trainings on the Non-violent and peacebuilding approaches, so they had to embark on it given its benefits,” Ms. Ban added.

According to Ms. Ban, they had to embark on the initiative since the communities were still being challenged by violent situations.

The facilitators engage the participants on interactive group discussions, presentations, and sharing ideas to instil the knowledge on them.

“However, we wish to use the knowledge of Synergizing Nonviolent Action and Peace Building (SNAP) to transform the conflict within the communities in a bid to live peacefully without conflict-related issues,” she further said.

The participants involved include youth, the chiefs and the women leadersrespectively.

Angelina said “We believe that after they get the required knowledge, they will be in position to talk to their people about violence harmful practices which led to the loss of lives, properties and even hatred in the society. They will work together to transform violent environment into nonviolence”

The peace activist called on the communities to embark on non-violence means to get rid of conflictin the societies, stating that if the community puts such effortsinto practices, they will live peacefully among themselves.

The initiative aimed at building conflict free societies in South Sudan was supported by the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).

Veronica Chong, a participant at the training said through the pastdrive, she was able to learn more on peacebuilding and that enabled her to reach out to the communities in terms of sharing ideas to unlockarising local conflicts.

“This initiative can help communities restore peace among themselves in South Sudan because it is impacting us on how to resolve conflict when it arises,” she said.

According to Chong, the capacity building will help the youth to advocate for peaceful coexistence and that would bring people together.

“Yes, it is important, because it enable us to learn new things, we are not aware of it and alsothings which have not been practiced in South Sudan

Ms. Chong challenged the citizensto take up peace initiatives and shun conflicts among the communities for the welfare of the Country.

Chuol Dak Khan, another participant said lack of nonviolence skills have made it possible for them to unknowingly participate in the communal fights’ worth solving without contest.

“But, since I am nowcapacitated, it is going to help me a lot. Whenever I happen to get conflict, I would always intervene and call for peaceful way of resolving it without further escalation,” he said.

According to Khan, he will be more of societal ambassador now than of conflict to the community.

The activity was implemented with funding from Norwegian People’s Aids (NPA)