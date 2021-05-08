jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, May 9th, 2021
HomeNewsNon-oil revenues collection tops 5 billion SSP, 10M USD
News

Non-oil revenues collection tops 5 billion SSP, 10M USD

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By James Atem Kuir

The National Revenue Authority (NRA), has announcedimmense boosts in revenue collection, saying monthly proceeds now standsat 5 billion SSP and 10 million US dollars.

NRA, the body tasked with collection of non-oil taxes,said it has recorded an increase three times higherthan themonthly collection last yearaccording to a statement published onthe Presidential OfficeFacebook page on Thursday.

Africano Mande Gedima, Deputy Commissioner-general of NRA in a statement to SSBC Thursday evening, said the boost comesafter the authority implementedseveral reform policies recommended by theCouncil of Ministers.

These includeamong others, digitalization (to change something e.g. document to a form that can be stored and read by computer), and reorganizationof the institution as a means tostreamlinenon-oil tax collection system.

“… we took our part and started operationalization of these resolutions (resolutions recommended by Council of Ministers), One, which is digitalization. Today we have a fully pledged digital system that we have established; we managed to restructure the National Revenue Authority; managed to reform some of the institutions, procedures and some of the operational frame works and as a result we managed to get tremendous achievements.

“I must say that asa matter of public record, we collected up to the tune of about 5 billion Pounds (SSP) and more than 10 million dollars a month from non-oil revenue, that is an achievement compared to the past six months,” Mande said.

Africano Mande deputize Dr. Patrick Mugoya, a Tanzanian national who was appointed commissioner-general of the NRA last October, replacing Dr. OlympioAttipoeanother foreignerwho wasfired a year earlier.

The National Revenue Authority in October last year told the parliament that about 40 billion South Sudanese Pounds were lost to tax waivers between June and August.

You Might Also Like

error: Content is protected !!