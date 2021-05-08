Non-oil revenues collection tops 5 billion SSP, 10M USD

By James Atem Kuir

The National Revenue Authority (NRA), has announcedimmense boosts in revenue collection, saying monthly proceeds now standsat 5 billion SSP and 10 million US dollars.

NRA, the body tasked with collection of non-oil taxes,said it has recorded an increase three times higherthan themonthly collection last yearaccording to a statement published onthe Presidential OfficeFacebook page on Thursday.

Africano Mande Gedima, Deputy Commissioner-general of NRA in a statement to SSBC Thursday evening, said the boost comesafter the authority implementedseveral reform policies recommended by theCouncil of Ministers.

These includeamong others, digitalization (to change something e.g. document to a form that can be stored and read by computer), and reorganizationof the institution as a means tostreamlinenon-oil tax collection system.

“… we took our part and started operationalization of these resolutions (resolutions recommended by Council of Ministers), One, which is digitalization. Today we have a fully pledged digital system that we have established; we managed to restructure the National Revenue Authority; managed to reform some of the institutions, procedures and some of the operational frame works and as a result we managed to get tremendous achievements.

“I must say that asa matter of public record, we collected up to the tune of about 5 billion Pounds (SSP) and more than 10 million dollars a month from non-oil revenue, that is an achievement compared to the past six months,” Mande said.

Africano Mande deputize Dr. Patrick Mugoya, a Tanzanian national who was appointed commissioner-general of the NRA last October, replacing Dr. OlympioAttipoeanother foreignerwho wasfired a year earlier.

The National Revenue Authority in October last year told the parliament that about 40 billion South Sudanese Pounds were lost to tax waivers between June and August.