jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, June 1st, 2020
HomeNewsNon-oil revenue collection still stable amid COVID-19 says Custom
News

Non-oil revenue collection still stable amid COVID-19 says Custom

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Nema Juma

The Director General of South Sudan Customs Services Maj.Gen Akol Ayii Madut on Thursday revealed that non-oil revenue collection has remained stable amid COVID-19 pandemic

Addressing the press in Juba, Madut said they were currently collecting non-oil revenue at the rate of 80 percent despite COVID-19  that had affected exports included gold, gum Arabic and teak logs.

“We are still maintaining 80 percent collection on imports compared to January, April and March before lockdown due to COVID-19. Our April, May and June (tax) collection is still up. It’s only exemptions that came down because humanitarian organizations and NGOs have stopped bringing in more goods to the country except UN World Food Program (WFP),” Madut stated.

He dismissed the speculations that non-oil revenue collection had dropped from 100 percent to 20 percent.

Madut admitted only tax exemption had  hugely reduced due to humanitarian organizations that were no longer importing goods into the country due COVID-19 restrictions imposed in March.

“The exemption has dropped like in May, we collected around 85 million SSP compared to previous months when we used to collect around 9.6 billion SSP. But now we are getting only 600 million SSP from exemption of NGOs, UNMISS, international organizations and local NGOs from the charges,” he explained.

Madut revealed that gold exports worth 200,000 U.S dollars a month had been affected due to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has affected only exemptions and not revenue because our imported goods coming from the Arab world are “lukura”  liquid, second hand clothes and food from East Africa which  are still coming. The flow of business from the outside world is not affected,” Madut added.

He said business flowing along the main Nimule border with Uganda still continued despite some bureaucracies imposed by authorities on both sides to curb COVID-19 infections.

“When the truck drivers come, it takes three days to be screened by authorities and then  allowed to enter into South Sudan. This current delay is not because of COVID-19, the delay is because the goods are being screened,” he added.

Madut also said they had managed to minimize corruption within customs due to the ongoing reforms in the sector by introducing tax forms for recording and inspecting details of goods in transit.

“We used to have over 2,800 officers in customs but since I came I have sent away almost 400 customs officers over corruption,” Madut  stated

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Coop Bank donates foodstuff to Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Sheila Ponnie The Co-operative Bank of South Sudan yesterday donated dozens of food items to the Ministry of Humanities Affairs and Disaster Management to respond to the country’s humanitarian situation   The food items donated included 100 bags of beans and maize flour, 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, and 100 boxes of cooking oil. The items were delivered to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Relief Rehabilitation at the warehouse in juba. The items donated by the bank were meant to support the poor people in...
News

Prime Minister hails Kajo Keji Health Institute

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Gaaniko Samson The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in the department of refugees’ affairs has appreciated Kajo Keji Health Training institute COVID-19 response team for providing protective kits in the settlement. Adebo Ben Sra, the Assistant settlement Commandant in Rhino camp Arua District, said the distribution of hand washing facilities and soaps and no-touch forehead thermometer had made refugees to be happy.  He urged the refugees to adhere to the coronavirus preventive guidelines provided by the government and the World Health Organization. “The situation has been so hard...
error: Content is protected !!