No vacuum left in Malong’s party

By Mamer Abraham

A senior official of the South Sudan United Front Army (SSUF/A) on Monday claimed that the defection of the Party’s Spokesperson and Press Secretary to Paul Malong did not leave a gap in the party.

“His defection won’t create a vacuum. It’s a movement of hundreds of thousands of people and anybody is replaceable. Nobody is indispensable in the movement,” the official claimed in some media outlets.

He said that the Spokesperson had not been replaced as Malong was not accessible. He did not elaborate but added that SSUF/A would continue with their vision. He refused to disclose the major issues behind Chol Duang’s defection.

In his resignation letter dated July 18, 2021, Duang indicated commitment to work with SSUF and other parties for the well-being of the country. “It has been a great privilege to have served under the leadership of Gen. Paul Malong Awan for the last two years, particularly in the information and policy department. Working with him and other officials was a great opportunity for me and other young cadres. However, time has come for me to do other things. I will still contribute towards nation-building and peace on different platforms,” read the letter in part. “You’ve been wonderful people and I look forward to working with all of you in the interest of our country in future.”

In a report published on Saturday on Sudan Tribune website, the South Sudanese government and factions of the South Sudanese Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) of the Real SPLM of PagamAmum and South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A) signed a roadmap for inclusion into the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) mediated by Sant’ EgidioCommunity on July 15-18 in Rome. The parties vowed to ensure full implementation of the Rome Resolution of 13th February, 2020 as well as the Naivasha Declaration Recommitment of 8th March, 2021, read the report.

The former government Chief of General staff declared South Sudan United Front as his new party on April 9, 2018. No clear information is provided on his return to SPLM. But reactions on social media by his party members included, “Unhappy independent day South Sudan”, on the Independence Day and “To our martyrs and veterans, South Sudan is not yet independent,” which both do not cite the signed Rome Resolution of 13th February, 2020.