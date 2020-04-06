No total lockdown-Gov’t

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The government has clarified that it does not intend to impose a total lockdown of the country although the the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in Juba.

Panic and fear gripped the city residents as rumors circulated that the government was going to impose a total lockdown this week as one of the preventative measures against the coronavirus.

In a press Conference on Sunday afternoon in Juba, Dr. Riek Machar Teny, the First Vice President, also the Deputy Chair of the High Level Taskforce on Coronavirus confirmed the first case of the pandemic in South Sudan.

While addressing the press, Dr. Machar asked citizens not to panic but rather focus on the necessary precautionary measures essential to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The government of the Republic of South Sudan seizes this opportunity to reassure the public to remain calm. The High Level Taskforce has put in place relevant public health measures over the past two weeks,” he said while addressing the press.

Dr, Machar stressed that social distancing was the only way South Sudanese could minimize the risk of contracting and transmitting the disease.

“The High Level Taskforce informs the public that the government has not ordered, and does not intend to impose total lockdown of the country at this stage; and urges the public not to panic,”

The High Level Taskforce reassured the public that the government was doing all what it could to mitigate social impact of the measures instituted to prevent further spread of COVID-19 across the country.

“The High Level Taskforce urged members of the public to adhere and observes the government’s directives on social distancing, stay home, wash your hands with soap and water, never shake hands or hug,” the statement reads.

But measures to prevent gatherings to remain in place and be tightened, according to the First Vice President.

South Sudan was the last East African country to report the coronavirus pandemic

The government further warned people in South Sudan from avoiding crowd places like tea point, market and shisha places.

Bars and night clubs remained closed as decided earlier, according to the statement