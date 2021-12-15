No sleep for security forces during the festive season

By James AtemKuir

Security forces are intensifying security searches, foot patrols and deployed in the residential areas to combat crimes in the lead up to the Christmas festivities, Police Spokesman said on Sunday.

Major General Daniel Justin, the National Police Spokesperson, said organized forces including the police, SSPDF, National security among others would be stationed at road junctions and other crime hotspots while security escort along highways would be enhanced to safeguard interstate travelling.

“We are intensifying our security surveillance to make sure that people celebrate their Christmas peaceful here in Juba and in the states as well,” General Justin announced in an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor over the weekend.

The forces have been directed to exercise vigilance and watch out for any disturbance during this period so that people carry out their activities peacefully, General Justin stressed, advising the public not to panic at the sight of heavy security presence.

“So, there will be the deployment of forces on the ground in different sectors and all the residential areas (in Juba). There will also be increased night patrol all over Juba. We are telling the public that the presence of police and other organized forces is to provide security so they should not be frightened but cooperate with them to combat crimes during the Christmas.”

General Justin said during the recent security meeting of heads of organized forces with the Minister of Interior, the authorities agreed to increase the number of forces to tighten security in Juba to counter possible crimes during the Christmas and New celebrations.