Friday, February 4th, 2022
Editorial

NO REJOICE YET UNTIL CIVIL SERVANTS TASTE THE BUDGET

Odongo Odoyo

If you want to quieten the civil servants in their happy conversations, ask them when did they receive their salary last? My dear friend, if you miss a slap, you will never miss a jeer! The civil servants are marginalized of marginalized because they work like donkeys without pay, and when paid, they are paid less after a good number of wage-less months. Now that the national budget for 2021/2022 was tabled in parliament for deliberations, how different is this budget from the rest of the budgets passed, and still the civil servants went unsalaried for months? Of course not much difference is noted so far, only that the Minister of Finance and Planning is different, and what can that difference add since the policies resist changes? As sure as I’m, the government officials who are gifted most in thievery than in service delivery have almost slaughtered goats for the celebration of the new national budget in which they are sure they will take half of it. It is more than unfortunate that there are officials whose hands are too long in receiving their salary before anybody else, including the leadership. If the Central Bank, where the salary is kept, is leaky, then engineers must be hired to repair it so that the salary is kept in a safe bank where no individuals are expected to consume it corruptly. From the presentation of the national budget, it is as clear as crystal that every ministry is allocated its budget to carry out its activities without financial constraints, but as soon as the activities commence or even before they begin, some of the ministries whose occupants prioritize their interests first before that of the nation will begin to stagger in financing its activities on an account that it lacks financial support. This is unbecoming! On the other hand, the 560 parliamentarians, who recently passed their emoluments to SSP 800,000 each should later emphasize on the increment of the budget to satisfy the civil servants rather than to think of reducing the budget in expectation of other things to be done with the money. There should be a year of reference in crisis, all years shouldn’t be the same. Let this year be a year of reference to civil servants who remain the victims of all crises. Looking forward to the day the civil servants will smile to the bank to receive their salaries monthly.

