No progress in security arrangement

BY Wek Atak Kacjang

Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) yesterday said therewas no significant progress in the Transitional Security Arrangements (TSAs).

Speaking during the opening of17th RJMEC monthly meeting,the Interim Chairperson, Maj Gen Charles Tai Gituai said that the unification of forces remained stalled.

“No graduation and redeployment for phase one of the Unified Forces since my last report”, Gituai said.

He added that the cantonment sites and training centers continued to be abandoned due to chronic lack of food, medicines, shelter facilities and hygienic items for women among others.

Maj. Gen. Gitaui revealed that the conditions in both cantonment sites and training centers continued to deteriorate and could get worse with the onset of the rainy season. Unfortunately, no funding has been provided to the Security Mechanisms since my last report.

“I understand that an agreement has been reached on the ratio of the Unified Command Structure, and I expect that the Joint Defense Board (JDB) can confirm this to the plenary. It now remains for the Parties to appoint nominees regarding the key posts at the highest levels of the Defense and Security Services. The completion of this is critical to the implementation of the TSAs,” he said.

He added that regarding the Strategic Defense and Security Review process, the SDSR board convened three days’ workshop in May 2021, with support and assistance from RJMEC Secretariat and UNMISS with the aim of completing the Strategic Security Assessment but which still remained long overdue. However, its completion will pave the way for the finalization of the Strategic Defense and Security Review which in turn would determine the role, organization and structure of the national unified forces.

I look forward to hearing the report from the Chairperson of the SDSR Board regarding the timeline for the completion of these vital national security tasks.

“I remain concerned that the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) process is still lagging behind. As is the case with the Security Mechanisms, insufficient focus and support is being provided by the RTGoNU to the DDR Commission for what is a key national security undertaking, which requires considerable resources, and the cooperation of many government ministries and agencies. I expect to hear more from the Chairperson of the DDR Commission in his report,” he said.

He revealed that RJMEC Secretariat had been participating in leadership retreats in the states within a framework of institutional collaboration and partnerships. UNMISS organized these retreats for the appointed RTGoNU Executives in Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Bahr e1 Ghazal States. The retreats, attended and supported by the RJMEC Secretariat and the IGAD South Sudan Liaison Office, aimed at assisting the state executives to better understand the R’ARCSS, enhance trust and confidence building amongst them and strive to deliver quality public services in their respective states.

“I would like to underscore that the reconstitution of the TNLA and the commencement of the permanent constitution making process are positive developments, and they create the momentum which can accelerate progress in the process of implementation of the peace agreement. Now it is time to continue to build political will, strengthen trust and confidence implement tasks concurrently especially complementing the TSAs and providing humanitarian assistance in order to deliver peace dividends for the people of South Sudan,”

However, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Elia Martin Lomuro said in terms of promoting peace, the government had agree with South Sudan Great RunAssociation to conduct data activities on Independent day to mark Independent day and promote peace under the theme “Run for better South Sudan,”