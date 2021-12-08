jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialNO ONE CAN RUN FOREVER FROM A CRIME
Editorial

NO ONE CAN RUN FOREVER FROM A CRIME

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The law has caught up with those who committed atrocities’ and war crimes over 20 years ago when the liberation was keenly going on to set the country free. Lundin Energy, a Swedish owned firm was operating in Unity State part of the country and then used their vast resources and manpower to commit crime against humanity. The authorities in their own country have dragged them to court to face these charges which they might have thought they would not be followed and brought to faces these charges. With determination and commitment, no crime can go without being tried even if it took how many years. The cases of NAZIS holocausts are clear in the minds even after 100 years. Let the authorities in Sweden go down to the bottom of this matter and the firm, its management and their collaborators shown that it was against nature to destroy human being whatever the circumstances were at that particular moment. South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) which has indicated determination should use their global network to follow this case to the latter. They should be permanent representatives from the government and civil society until the matter was concluded to the best interests of the people who might still be alive and nursing wounds and injuries sustained through the activities of the Swedish firm which was given a chance to operate in the area for their commercial gain which they turned out to use to kill and get involved in war crimes. This could be a good and powerful message to other firms and their owners who are using them to inflict serious body and mind injuries to the innocent people who should be left to mind their own existence at this time of economic trials.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THE NEW YEAR RESOLUTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Goodbye 2021 and welcome 2022. Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com What’s your new year's resolution? It is always good to have a new year's resolution or even two resolutions. If you have never had a new year`s resolution in the past and if this is new to you, welcome aboard. Why not make this a habit for yourself, your family, or make it a fun game for your kids?This well-known habit is a good way for anyone to start dreaming and set goals for the new year. It is...
Editorial

WHAT IT MEANS TO HAVE BUSY MIND

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I have been told time and again that in life trust only yourself and nobody else. I have lived longer to understand why it has been in the tongues of many to live their own life than being copy-cat. Then there are those who will not stop talking about others. Their day long chats rotates on other people’s affairs. These are the types who knows where one sleeps, eat, who they are associating with, what kind of clothes they wear and where they...
Editorial

RETIREMENT SERMON

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Something was really nagging me in my sleep and on waking up, l wondered why l almost spent sleepless night for what was beyond me and out of my hands. Not many of us have accepted or agreed that one day we shall retire from active job and go back home where we came from then then remembered the “ retirement sermon” which was delivered in Nairobi by the man of God   Bishop J.B. Masinde 1.One day you will retire You won't be...
Editorial

FANGAK SITUATION NEED SERIOUS ATTENTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The National Ministry of Health should take some issues seriously because the docket handle sensitive and important health matters. The Fangak outbreak where over 90 people are reported to have died due to mysterious disease is a case in point. The Ministry should not remain seated in Juba with promises that a team would be sent to assess the situation on the ground. This should not be the case, they should be telling the country that on learning of the outbreak a team had already been dispatched on the ground...
error: Content is protected !!