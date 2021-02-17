jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 17th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialNO MORE MUTILATION OF LANGUAGE
Editorial

NO MORE MUTILATION OF LANGUAGE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

When l received a call and identified the person on the other end as my good friend Dr. Kenya A. Spencer (PhD) so many thoughts ran into my mind. Dr. Spencer is one man who does not mince his words and do not dwell on parochial or simple matters that do not go with his understanding of national and global issues.  My mind ran through this because the last time, not far ago when he called, he dressed me down on the use of some English words which did not go well with his English vocabulary. Like other well educated and learned persons, our arguments always centred in what we know and write better. This is English which some people have baptized as the “Queen’s language” that came to the continent through the ship. I know of one person who could easily shed tears in what he termed “mutilation” of the queen’s language by some who engages in talks with hundred and one mistakes in the name of talking or writing English but who assume to know  more than others. My like-minded people are well educated and learned. This is why this class of people would be thinking on development of the minds and the country in general. They have no time to discuss or dwell on personalities like some others in the foes.This class of mind always accepts positive criticism for future correction without harboring any grudge or feeling offended by others. The world would be a better place with such understanding minds where no one remain suspicious and on guard against the unknown. Brains in this class should be tapped and used to bring all communities in the country together. They should be used for development of the younger generations mind and thought. This could be the best legacy to the future generations. Dr. Kenyi Spencer is one of the brains in the economic and literature world. He walked into my office to introduce his new work in the queen’s language world. The book English Language for Professionals, surely will contribute to the improvement of the language. Learning is a continuous process which does not end easily as long as one is still alive. No one has the monopoly and in such situation one must accept to acquire more knowledge. For Dr. Kenyi and other academicians will do this country a lot more better if they could impact the knowledge they have through various writings and other possible outlets for well-being of humanity. There is always something someone can give. Can you ask yourself that “what do l have that l can give to turn around the life of someone” You will find that what you might not consider important is very important to someone out there. Just give it a chance .The new authored book is bound to add more knowledge and professionalism to those whose daily life depend on the language. I suggest you get a copy.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Editorial

INVESTMENTS BE ENCOURAGED FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Italian investors have shown interests in setting up modern slaughter house in the country which would boost and generate revenue through the production and sales of domestic animal products both locally and in the international market. With the high cattle population locally, this investment can be relied on for export if properly managed. This is also an indication that there are more investors who are eying the country and who are looking for appropriate time to come in. Indeed what the authorities need to do is to stop so many...
Editorial

A BIG RELIEF TO ABOUT 900 PUPILS NOW SITTING EXAMS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
At last it is a relief to parents of the almost 900 pupils who were initially locked out of primary eight examinations as they took the exercise yesterday in what was presumed early to be out of bound for security reasons. It would have been very sad if the pupils were denied the chance completely. The Ministry in charge took acceptable steps to ensure the pupils took the exams to enable them proceed further with their education which remain solidly the foundation of the nation.  Minister Awut Deng Acuil and...
Editorial

An Open Call

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Robin Saban “The Transitional Government of National Unity recognizes the value of partnership with international organizations and donors and this is why we have unconditionally offered our cooperation for all these years. On the basis of this belief, I am appealing to all our partners to open a new page of mutual recognition in the year 2021,” “Let us all work to silence the guns in 2021. This will allow us to focus on directing our resources to national development priorities such as service provision to our people,” said...
error: Content is protected !!