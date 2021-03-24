No impact of EU sanctions against Gen. Lokujo

By James Atem Kuir

The South Sudan People’s Defense Force says the European Union’s imposed restrictions will not have any impact on Maj.Gen. Gabriel Moses Lokujo, saying the officer did not have bank accounts or assets in the European country or even in Juba.

Gen. Lokujo alongside ten other individuals and four entities were sanctioned on Monday by the EU for grave human rights abuses and violations connected to his defection followed by attacks on civilians and military personnel.

“Gen. Gabriel Moses Lokujo has been responsible for grave human rights violations connected to his defection followed by attacks on civilians and other military personnel. Through this sanction, the EU sends a clear signal to all the parties: military defections must not in any case be encouraged or accepted, as they violate the peace agreement and contribute to violence affecting civilians and to human rights abuses and violations,” the EU statement obtained by Juba Monitor reads in part.

Gen. Lokujo and his forcesin September last year switched sides to the SSPDF and engaged in a series of clashes with SPLA-IO forces in Kajo-Kejiarea, a fighting that also spilled over to Moroto Unified Training Center.

Under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime established on 7 December 2020, SSPDF officer Gen. Gabriel MosesLokujo is a subject to an asset freeze, travel ban to EU member countries and he is also prohibited from receiving funds directly or indirectly from persons or entities in EU.

However in a statement to this paper yesterday, the SSPDF acting spokesman, Brigadier Gen. Santo Domic Chol doubted the EU’s imposed travel ban and asset freezes.

“In regards to Gen. Moses Lokujo, he is a soldier who has got no accounts either outside the country or even in Juba.I don’t know what impact it is going to have on him and he is not expected to travel outside the country,” he said.

In the same statement issued on Monday, the EU said the sanctions are its strong determination to stand up for human rights and to take tangible action against those responsible for violations and abuses.

The EU alsoreiterated its commitment to deepen its partnership with South Sudan and continue to strengthen resilience of local populations and provide life-saving humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable.