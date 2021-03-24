No examination leakages, says Union

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

South Sudan General Students’Union (SSGSU) yesterday confirmed that there were no leakages in the National Examination after English Language Examination paper was done.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Michael Makor Manut the Chairperson for South Sudan General Students’ Union confirmed that the first exam paper (English language) was different from the English paper that was circulated on the social media for the last two weeks.

“Examination was not leaked, I myselfconfirmed it.The papers that were circulated on the social media where different from what students sat for during the examination,” Makor said.

He narrated that some people printed their own examination papers and lied to the students that it was the national examination paper in order to get money.

“Yesterday I interacted with most of the students after their English paper and they told me that the paper was hard and difficult,”he said.

Mr. Makor mentioned that the examination was protected well by the concerned authorities.

“Last year, similar incident happened and those who were involved were identified and later investigated by the legal department in the Ministry of General Education,” he explained.

He called on the citizens to avoid printing fake examination papers with the motive of getting money from the students.

Mr. Makor explained that the national examination is something that the citizens should not joke with, creating lies pertaining examination is a criminal act and people must avoid.

“Spreading lies on social media concerning national issues like the Examination is lack of love for the country and we need to cease from it,” ne appealed.

“If the examination was exposed, we as the Union could have condemned it since it is our duty to look into issues that affect the students in the country,” he added.

“We have to protect the image of this country through dealing with facts and avoid lies that usually create confusion to the public,” Makor said adding that the act of producing fake examination papers is harmful to our children and to the nation at large.

Mr. Makor called on the students to read hard and keep deft ears to the fake information that usually circulate on the social media.

He appealed to the students to look into papers of the previous years in order to know how to tackle examination questions.

On separate note, students from different secondary schools revealed that the original examination paper indicated year 2020 meanwhile the fake one that was circulated on the social media indicated 2021.