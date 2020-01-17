No Ebola case in Mapel – Health Ministry

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The national Ministry of Health has dismissed rumors of Ebola outbreak in the country.

Earlier, a suspected patient with Ebola like symptoms was quarantined in Mapel Town of Wau State amid fear that he had Ebola virus.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO), there was no Ebola outbreak in the country and described the circulating information in the media as a “rumor and fraud.”

“Following the alert from Mapel, the Ministry of Health investigated the alert case of unknown illness and would like to inform the general public that the sample tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease and other forms of viral Hemorrhagic Fevers by both GeneXpert and PCR,” the statement directed from the Office of the Health Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Makur Koryom partly reads.

“There is no Ebola outbreak in South Sudan as we speak. I am urging people to ignore circulating rumors about the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country,” the statement added.

The Ministry also asked the general public not to panic and get scared of the rumors being spread by social and local Medias.

The Undersecretary’s Office revealed that community, health services and community awareness were being conducted in High Risk States with support from partners.

The Ministry re-echoes its call to the general public to cooperate with the health workers, immigration and security officials to ensure effective screening at all points of entry to prevent the spread of Ebola to the country.

“I urge all South Sudanese who experience signs and symptoms like sudden onset of the high fever , vomiting, diarrhea, and severe fever headache and body pain, unexplained bleeding to call the toll-free hotline 666 to seek help or report to your nearest health facility,” the statement said.

The Undersecretary Office advised people to always seek alert from the Ministry of Health instead of reporting unconfirmed cases.

“The Ministry of Health has engaged World Health Organization (WHO) on the subject matter and I am glad to inform you that the organization did not confirm any Ebola Virus Disease positive case in the country,”

He said that the national Ministry is working closely with the line ministries of the neighboring countries to exchange information and learn from each other as a way to keep people in South Sudan safe from the deadly virus.

South Sudan launched its modern national public laboratory last year to help detect and increase viral disease surveillance.

Ebola disease which has killed over 2,000 people broke out in November 2018 in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo which shares a border with South Sudan