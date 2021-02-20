No dead-body found at Airport, says Director

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Juba International Airport Director General Kur Kuol Ajieu has dismissed reports circulating on social media that someone wasfound dead at the Airport and he termed it as dishonesty information to public meant to confuse people.

Yesterday morning (Thursday), there was information circulating on social media that a person was found dead at Juba International Airport.

However, in an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Juba International Airport Director General Kur Kuol Ajieu discharged the reports and termed the report as ‘dishonest’ information meant to confuse people.

“No one was found dead at Juba International Airport but the reality is that a South Sudanese woman brought from Khartoum in a critical condition died on arrival at the Airport this morning and I think someone before getting the reality about what happened went ahead to lie to the public which is not something good,” he said.

Director Kuol said that the information that emerged on social media was fake news and dishonest information intended to confusethe nation.

“This woman was taken by her relative to Sudan (Khartoum) for treatment some months back and her condition continue deteriorating and as a result the doctor told the family that her treatment failed and she cannot survive anymore, as her condition worsens the family decided to bring her before she could pass on in Khartoum,” Director Kuol explained.

He called on the public to distance from spreading false and fake news to people saying it is always good to get the right information from the authorities before telling the public.