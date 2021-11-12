NNGO, Gov’t conduct justice, reconciliation and healing forum

By Bida Elly David

Dialogue and research Institute (DRI) in partnership with Transitional Justice working group, PAX and Ministry of Justice yesterday held a forum on justice, reconciliation and healing at a local hotel in Juba.

The forum was attended by a number of participants from government stakeholders, ministry of Justice, Human rights commission, peace and reconciliation, Civil Society Organisations, women groups and International Organisations.

The major aim of the forum was to enlighten people, especially the South Sudanese citizens on foundation establishment for truth, justice and healing.

Speaking to the media, Gordon Lam Bol, the Executive Director for Dialogue and Research Institute pointed out that the major objective of the forum was to ensure that, Unity of information was shared among stakeholders.

‘’The major aim of the forum was to ensure that there was affirmative coordination between government stake holders, Civil Society Organisations and Human rights actors on justice and accountability in the Country,’’ He pointed .

However, Kuyang Logo, the facilitator and a lecturer from the University of Juba reiterated that, for truth, justice and reconciliation to be prevailed, there should be accountability and cooperation among stakeholders within government and private institutions.

She added that all the stakeholders should obey transitional justice as stated in chapter five of the Agreement on Resolution of conflict in South Sudan(R-ARCSS)

‘’All the stakeholders from all the institutions should promote truth, reconciliation and healing as stated in chapter five of the Revitalised Agreement(RA),’’ She stated.

She added that all perpetrators of atrocities in negotiation of the agreement should be brought to books regardless of tribal partiality and favouritism.

‘’This forum on truth and justice brings in matters of accountability in regard to people who cause atrocities and later on favoured on tribal advantage. If the agreement on accountability and justice is respected, then democracy will be a positive ground for all,’’ she added.