NNGO donates medical assistance to flood victims in Jonglei state

By Yiep Joseph

Concern Citizens Health Awareness Organization (CCHAO)has donated medical assistance inform of malaria drugs and mosquito nets to the flood affected people of Twic East county Jonglei state as a response to the worsening health situation in the county.

The Organization’s health team yesterday distributed fifty cartons of malaria drugs, one hundred mosquito nets, two hundred sandbags to support the flood affected victims in Twic East county.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, DhieuMalual Deng, the founder of Concern Citizens Health Awareness Organization revealed that the little support was meant to fight against malaria in the county.

“People are suffering at the high land, the number of people affected by malaria increases every day and this is due to lack of mosquito nets. Please use these mosquito nets very well to protect your family so as malaria cases reduce” Dhieu said.

He called on the state Ministry of Health to initiate and strengthen health awareness and health seminars in the counties as a move to equip people with necessary knowledge regarding diseases.

“Let us educate people who are now subjected to many diseases due to flood in the counties” he expressed.

“When there is disaster like the flood it is our responsibility to voluntarily aware our people about many diseases and how to control them” he added.

He called on the government to support organizations and individuals who are willing to rendered any kind of support to flood affected victims in the county.

Dhieuappealedto the government and the well-wishers to support the organization in order to deliver more services to the flood affected people in Jonglei state.

“Iam calling on the government, NGOS and the well-wishers to support the health awareness campaign in order to make South Sudan a disease-free country,” he urged.

“Concern citizens health awareness Organization is willing to help the people of Twic East in fighting malaria with the little it has”Dhieu added.

Meanwhile Abraham Dit one of the medical officers in Twic East County health department appreciated the handful help from the CCHAO and urged for more support from the NGOs and individuals to the flood affected areas.

“A small support from the heart of any person is a sign of commitment, therefore I appreciated this little support from CCHAO and I need more organizations to help the affected areas in the county” he explained.

Dit revealed that due to flood, the health situation among the people continue to worsen due to many factors and there is need for public awareness, medical support and other supports.

Concern Citizens Health Awareness Organization is a National Non-Governmental Organization (NNGO) meant to create health awareness among communities in South Sudan as a move to equip the public on disease prevention and control.

Since the out break of flood in Twic East county, health facilities were seriously hampered by the flood. Many people stayed congested in the highlands due to flood.

Since last year, Jonglei has continued to witness unprecedented flooding the worst in decades. By August 2020 all the people living in villages in Twic East County in Jonglei one of the regions hardest hit by flooding had been displaced. The majority of the people left for Bor and Juba but a few stayed and sought shelter in panyagor town and other high lands.