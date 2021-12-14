NNGO Calls government to expedite operationalization of Justice

By Bida Elly David

South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network (SSHRDN) on Friday has urged Government to expedite the operationalization of the transitional justice mechanisms as per the cabinet’s approval to set accountability

This came during the commemoration of the world International Human Rights Day celebrated on the 10th -12-2021 under the Theme, ‘’Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights’’

Speaking during the occasion on Friday, Irena Angelova from the Human rights division of the United Nation Mission in South Sudan(UNMISS) called on a conducive and independent Civic space as well as a protective environment for human rights defenders and civil society in South Sudan to effectively execute their human rights mandates

Furthermore, Gideon Beny Mabor the commissioner at South Sudan Human Rights Commission (SSHRC) stressed that the principles of equality and non-discrimination were enshrined in the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 as amended under Article 14

‘’All persons are equal before the law and are entitled to the equal protection of the law without discrimination as to race, ethnic origin, colour sex, language, religious creed, political opinion, birth, locality or social status’’ Explained Beny

He however pointed out that (SSHRC) remained committed to discharging its constitutional mandate in line with the Paris principles, the constitution and the law calling upon government at all levels to discharge states obligations to respect, fulfil and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms

For his part, James Bidal, the Secretariat head of South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network(SSHRDN) called for the opening up of civic space to enable the exercise of fundamental and democratic rights

‘’It is within this realm that the right to peaceful assembly, associate and expression of views and opinions are reflected. Civic space should be opened for this exercise to be carried’’ He reiterated