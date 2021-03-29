Ninety women complete economic empowerment training

By Bullen Bala Alexander

African Indigenous Women Empowerment (AIWE) a women led organization is set to graduate ninety (90) women who have finished four months training on economic empowerment in Leer County, Unity State.

Ruth Nyaleel James Kai, Executive Director for African Indigenous Women Empowerment told Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview over the weekend in Juba.

“I am proud to tell you that now in Leer County we are in the process to graduate ninety (90) women who finished the training on economic empowerment programs last month,” Nyaleel revealed.

She said that the ninety women were ready waiting for their graduation, “asAIWE we are just making some logistical arrangements after our partners Trinity Energy and MTN has given huge support towards graduation of those women,” she added.

She said the ninety women who are set to be graduated early next month, were trained on different economic empowerment fields like bakeries, food pervasion, fish pervasion, entrepreneurial skills that is loss and profits among others.

According to Nyaleel, everything have been done but what remains is just her staff with Trinity Energy and MTN Staff who were the main supporters of the program to go to Leer County to graduate those women.

Nyaleelacknowledgedthe support given by both Trinity Energyand MTN for sponsoring the second batch of similar graduation of women on economic consent.

“What is important is that we do not only train and graduate them but later on, after the graduation we give them startup kits like ovens, non-food items, boxes which we called the village saving loans whereby we train them how to save for better tomorrow,” Nyaleelrevealed.

She admitted that after their graduation the organization usually builds for them shelters whereby they work from there, and the organization puts them in groups to avoid laziness and avoid some women selling those items to encourage them as group team work.

She added that after the graduation they usually give amount of money which enable those women to start village savings by coming together to contribute the profits of their business for savings.

“We believe by doing this will reduce early child marriages and also forced marriages and also reduce little bid poverty because women are now the one left with the children and empowering them will make them ableto put food on table.

What we are doing is a way of reducing poverty though in a small state, but we believe after sometime gradually they will be able to grow big and we will be able to reduce poverty level in the community,” she stressed.

However, she said the organization continue facing challengeswhile trying to empower women which she mentioned bellow.

Among the challenges includes high level of illiteracy in the country, many women in the country as not gone to school and many do not understand the importance of these trainings special before seeing the any good results.

Insecurity is another big challenge that continue to face women in the area especial violence against women remain high among the women in villages.

She said sometimes women were beaten up by arm criminals while on their way to training centers which makes them not to continue and concentrate because of pain they are sustaining.

Transportation issue remains the biggest challenge that is discouraging women from being trained in various skills that the organization is trying to give to women.

Nyaleelexplains that many women come from very far distance as the organization cannot have the trainings for all payams and the trainings are limited to some specific places.

She said always moving from far distance make many women to surrender and give up easily before they could finish the training because they normally get tiredand get stressed since the trainings take some months to complete.

She mentioned that the men attitudes towards women seeing women as their house materials remains a big problem, that is after training what is given to women belong to them (men) and end up grapping for themselves which continuous to discourage women from progressing well.

“The poor health system in the area special when some pregnant women fell sick it makes it difficult for the organization to take care of such a women and delays training if their number is many.”

Funding, sometimes the organization has limited resources and everyone needs to be trained like if you chose one payam, every Payam will come up with complaints why do you chose only the other Payams and they keep telling that all of them are suffering,” she said.

Nyaleelcalled on well-wishers to come in and support South Sudanese women to be self-sufficient.

“I believe it is not other people who can come out of South Sudan that can come and help women, a lot of South Sudanese are rich in this country instead of wasting money on useless things like organizing parties and even fueling conflicts in the country, why shouldn’t we contribute that money for helping and empowering our women,” she stated.We are encouraging the South Sudanese to put themselves in a way that let us be the people to eliminate these challenges in our communities and we should not wait for outsiders to do for us,” she added.

Nyaleelbelieves that it is time for South Sudanese to take responsibility and eliminate poverty in the country.African Indigenous Women Empowerment is a women led National Organization implementing developmental projects in three States including Central Equatoria, Jonglei and Unity States and mostly dealing with empowering women and youths on economic consent programs