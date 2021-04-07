NINETY-People finally received Covid-19 vaccine

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least ninety Health Care Frontline Workers led by the Minister of Health Elizabeth Acuei Yol and the World Health Organization [WHO] Country Representative finally led the Covid-19 vaccination.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health announced that the vaccines would be administered at four centers in Juba, the State House J1, Juba Teaching Hospital, Giada Military Hospital and the Police Hospital in Juba.

While addressing the media, the Minister of Health, Elizabeth AcueiYolappreciated the WHO and all partners who supported the health sector for their generosity towards Juba Teaching Hospital.

“I am very happy to lead the first Covid-19 vaccination. I assure the general public that the Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective because the vaccine is being made available for protection against Covid-19,” she said.

On Sunday last week, the Ministry of Health said it would begin administering Covid-19 with the health care workers.

The first doses of the 132,000 AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country on March 25 last month. Earlier the Ministry of Health announced it would start rolling the injections within the Presidency.

However the Director-General for Primary Healthcare, Dr. Riak Atem said the health care workers are to lead the way of getting the injections.

“The decision was reached after understanding the health care workers are at a greater risk of contracting the virus. The vaccination is going to kick off on Tuesday [yesterday], this is the latest information we have,” Dr. Atem said on Sunday during the weekly press briefing on coronavirus.

“Our first target is the healthcare workers as you can see in the report that doctors are at a high risk than the rest of the population. They will be the first target for this vaccination,” Dr. Atem said.

Last month, President Salva Kiir permitted the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce to go ahead with plans for the official launch of the coronavirus vaccinations after a team of medical doctors made a presentation on the AstraZeneca Vaccine to the President and his cabinet.

On 31st March last month, President Salva Kiir gave permission to the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce to go ahead with plans for official launch of the coronavirus vaccine.

This is after a team of medical doctors made a presentation on AstraZeneca Vaccine to President Kiir and Members of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity yesterday. The presentation was made at the State House (J1) for the officials to further deliberate on the efficacy of the vaccine before the official launch of the vaccination process across the Country.