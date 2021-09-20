jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, September 20th, 2021
Ninety five thousand received jabs against COVID-19

By James Atem Kuir

At least 95,982 people have so far received AstraZeneca jabs to protect them againstthe deadlyCOVID-19 in the ongoing vaccination drive across the country, health official have revealed.

They includedsome 26,872 people who had received their second dose of the jab since the vaccination began in early April, according to Dr. John Rumunu the Acting COVID-19 Incident Manager and Director-Generalfor Preventive Health Services in the Ministry of Health.

“Our dashboard is indicating that 69,110 people have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 26872 people have received their second dose. So, in total we have 95,982 vaccine dosesadministered,” the official said, adding only 26.1 percent of those vaccinated were female.

The official was speaking during the weekly COVID-19 situation briefing at Public Health Emergency Operation Center (EOC).

The country kicked off vaccination campaign against the global pandemicin early April following the arrival of 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility.

72,000 doses were however returned back to the sharing initiative, COVAXover fears that they would expire before use.The vaccination campaign was halted in July after remaining 60,000 doses were exhausted.

The campaign resumed early this month with arrival of59,200 additional dosesdonated by France through COVAX facility.

Dr. Sacha Bootsma,World Health Organization(WHO) COVID-19Incident Manager for South Sudan, disclosed that therewere roughly 24,000 doses of theAstraZeneca vaccine yet to be administer until September 30 when they will no longer be fit for use.

They are part of the 59,200 doses being given out in the ongoing vaccination processin 35 counties across the 10 states and three administrative areas.

As of Sunday, September 19, 2021, four people were admitted with severe illness in the COVID-19 treatment facility, the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit (IDU). There were 11,814cumulative cases of the disease confirmed since the pandemic reached the country in April last year.

There were also 11,195 recoveries registered as of yesterday.

