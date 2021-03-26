Nineteen chiefs detained for assault

By William Madouk Garang

Nineteen (19) local chiefs were detained for causing violence and allegedly assaulting two local administrators, police authorities in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State said on Tuesday.

The State police spokesperson, Capt. Gout Akol confirmed the arrest of the traditional leaders on grounds of instigating violence against the two officers recently deployed at the local government offices.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Press Secretary in the office of the governor, Deng Kiir Deng confirmedthat 19 chiefs were arrested by police at Maper Akot Aru andwere later taken to police Headquarters in the state.

“On Tuesday welearned more than 18chiefs were arrested by police in Maper Akot Aru,”said Deng.

The gubernatorial press unit revealed that the chiefs’ detention came as a result of assaulting the officers who were installed by the local government at Maper Akot locality.

“The information that I heard was that chiefs resisted the redeployment of local administrators; the local administrators were deployed by local government.

So, the two administrators were installed in that locality then the chiefs said they don’t want them, so they mobilize themselves headed by chief Akot (Thoramith), they went to office and instead of asking peacefully, they entered the office and started beating the administrators,”said Deng.

Mr. Deng called upon the citizens in the state to remain calm as the investigations are ongoing.

He stressed that what had happened was a police case and had nothing to do with the office of the governor and urged people to remain patient and avoid politicizing the arrests of the chiefs.

“This is a police case. The case will be followed according to the criminal act 2008, so it has nothing to do with governor. Those who are politicizing the issue should at least study and ask the police of what happened. It shouldn’t involve political issues, it has nothing to do with that,”Mr. Deng warned.

He said that the governor has not authorized anybody to go and arrest the chiefs, the chiefs were arrested based on what they have done in the office (assaulting officers) and security who were doing their duty.

According to State police spokesperson, a criminal case has been opened against the 19 chiefs under section 79, 80 and 177 of the South Sudan Penal Code of 2008.

The sections mentioned highlight about public violence, participating in gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry.