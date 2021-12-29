Nine people perished in a boat accident

By Bida Elly David

At least eight children and an elderly woman, over the weekend, drowned when a boat rowing them on a journey sank in Sobat River in Ulang County of Upper Nile State.

The incident transpired when the victims were travelling on the 24th –December-2021 to a known destination for their festive celebration.

Speaking to the Media, Daniel Ging, the Executive Director of Ulang County pointed out that the nine people drowned when the boat travelling from Tradung to Burmaj Village sank as a result of an error from the operator.

“Six of the victims drowned on the spot while three of them were rushed to the hospital but later they died. The bodies of the six victims were recovered from the river” Ging said

The local government official said that among the victims were three children from one family.

For his part, Gen. CholAtem, the state police chief, confirmed the accident and blamed it on boat operators who worked outside security and safety systems.

He told the Media it was grim to deal with boats that manoeuvre out of the security system of the government in such statuses leading to such casualties.

‘’It was indeed true that the boat sank over the festive season where young children and an old woman died in that accident. The big boats which take off from proper piers where there was security follow safety rules but some of these small boats which operate in small river tributaries and villages do not follow the safety protocols. This is why these accidents happen.” Atem pointed out.

Furthermore, Atem recapped that last November, at least twelve people, including seven children from one family, died by drowning after a riverboat accident in the Kaka area of Manyo County, Upper Nile State.