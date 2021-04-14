Nine-kilometer road launched in Yambio

By Baraka John

The Bangladesh ContingentEngineering Company serving with UNMISS on Monday launched nine(9)kilometer road rehabilitation within Yambio Municipality.

The initiative aimed to create good mobility for the public and to reduce rate of accidents that happen mostly due to bad road.

Mr. Christopher Murenga, the UNMISS head of field office in Western Equatoria State said the project include rehabilitation of major access town roads and construction of road from Mundri to Yambiowhich will make iteasy to deliver humanitarian assistance.

“This is a small project to help with some of the town roads, UNMISS being a partner and a member of this community here in Yambio is a user of the road and as such, we feel as part of the community,we should do our part to improve the environment in which we live,we have realized that Western Equatoria can be a breadbasket for South Sudan,” Mr. Murenga said.

The governor of Western Equatoria State Gen. Alfred Futiyo Karaba applauded UNMISS for the initiative saying the roads in Yambiomunicipality have been dilapidatedmaking movement difficult for the community.

Governor Futiyo urged other organizations to extend similar support to help the community in the state.

“Better road infrastructure can improve food security, reduce poverty; the state government will work tirelessly with its developmental partners to ensure road infrastructures are worked on so that our community can move freely,”said Governor Futiyo.

The state Minister of Road and Bridges Ann Tuna Richard said the rehabilitation of the townroad is crucial for the well-being of the public but argued for a permanent solution of road construction instead of rehabilitation.

“This initiative should not only be a pilot project but should look for a permanent solution to our roads in Western Equatoria especially agricultural feeder roads that connect our farmers to the main town to market their agricultural products to improve the economy of Western Equatoria State,” Minister Tuna said.

Road network is a major problem for the communities in Western Equatoria, farmers produce lots of food but lack access to good road connection to the neighboring states to export their surplus.