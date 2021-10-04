Nine hundred benefit from Indian scholarship

By William Madouk Garang

At least nine hundred nationals have benefited from Indian scholarship in various fields under Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.This was revealed during the ITEC Day 2021 celebration conducted at Indian Embassy on Friday.

ITEC Day is an annual event in which all Alumni come together to share their experiences and how they benefited from the ITEC grant as well as suggest some areas that need improvement for upcoming candidates.

The event was graced by representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of General Education & Instruction (MoGE&I), and Indian members from UNMISS contingent who educated audience in yoga, among many other government officials.

The Indian envoy to South Sudan, Vishnu Kumar Sharma said that they had started the fully-funded capacity building program in 2013 and they were glad to announce that nine hundred nationals had benefited from the training.

“South Sudan is a new country and nation building is underway, a large portion of its population are young people and I think 70% are below thirty of age. In this essence as therefore, remains focus on capacity building,” Sharma Said.

“We have started ITEC programme in country in 2013 and I am glad to share with you that over nine hundred South Sudanese nationals have benefited from this program so far,” he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs representative, Michael Malual appreciated the Indian government for their unconditional support and in executing lifesaving projects to people of South Sudan.

“Since inception of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, there’s been a cordial relation between government of India and South Sudan and I think we must protect this relationship,” Malual demanded.

However, the representative of MoGE&I, Malual Kuir stressed that India had been a developmental partner for very long time especially in education sector adding that most of South Sudanese hadobtained their education from India.

ITEC training was a capacity building programme sponsored by Indian government with about 47 empaneled institutions conducting about 280 short, medium and long term courses every year.