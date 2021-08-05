Nine dead in renewed inter-communal clashes in Luri

By James Atem Kuir

Nine people have been killed and many others injured in a renewed intra-communal violence that erupted in Kwerjik Luri area yesterday morning.

Police authorities said clashes were sparked when a section of Mundari community attacked another, over a mysterious death of a young man who was found in the area a day earlier.

National Police Deputy Spokesperson, Brigadier-general James Dak Karlo, said unnamed SSPDF Captain and a local chief whose name has not been given, were among those killed in the violence between the Mundari sections living in the area, northwest of Bilpam.

“There was a dead body found by Mundari group in the area [KwerjikLuri]. This group assumed that the dead was killed by those living in the area, so they mobilized and attacked them. A total of nine people have died in the fighting. One SSPF Captain and a traditional leader are among those who died in the incident,” said Gen. Karlo in an interview yesterday.

Five bodies, including that of the victim that later triggered the fighting, have been retrieved to Juba Teaching Hospital for further investigations, the police spokesperson stated.

He said that calm has been restored following deployment of security forces to the area Wednesday morning.

However, according to the press secretary in the office of Juba County commissioner, fighting was still ensuing by Wednesday afternoon.

“The fighting is still ongoing up to now. It started in the morning and the chiefs, we spoke to a while ago told us that shooting was still raging,” said Joseph Reagan the press secretary of Juba County commissioner.

Hundreds of the area residents have fled for cover in the surrounding areas.

KwerjikLuri had in the recent past experienced inter-communal clashes motivated by revenge killing. Following the killing of Lawrence Clement Wani Konga, the son of former governor Central Equatoria State Clement Wani Konga last year, raids and counter raids ensued in the area, resulting in killing of scores of people, looting of cattle and destruction properties.