jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, June 1st, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialNILEPET MUST AVAIL FINACIAL RECORDS FOR AUDITING
Editorial

NILEPET MUST AVAIL FINACIAL RECORDS FOR AUDITING

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

It is unbelievable that a national state parastatal of Nilepet’s status could go for over a decade without submitting in their financial records for auditing if we have to go by what the National Audit Chamber has recorded and brought to the public domain. The chamber is telling the country that since its inception in 2009, Nilepet has not been audited officially. Actually the chamber is the arm of the government charged with the responsibility of taking stock of all government institution when it comes to financial performance and behavior. Why should this parastatal not submit its financial records for auditing? Is it ignorance or hiding something from the public who they are supposed to be serving? The firm belongs to the citizens who are the main employers and masters of the public institutions instead of the vice versa. There have been changes of top management in Nilepet but still the firm is lacking transparency or assuming they are untouchable for whatever reason(s) they know better. There has never been consistency in letting the public know what they are doing. Nilepet management should know and understand that they are servant of the people and not their master. They should know that whatever they are doing is for the benefit of the country not for individual purposes. It is not in good taste to have changes that do not bring changes in the operational system for the good of the country. Nilepet is required to effectively compete with other private companies in the oil sector. With this the public firm do not want to touch because, they know what is at stake and what they are benefitting form. There is need to understand that auditing leads to accountability and transparency. Nilepet is not above the law to fail to submit their financial records for public auditing. This they must do without being asked and must know that the public is watching. The new board should take this into account.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

UJOSS MUST SETTLE DOWN TO WORK NOW.

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Thanks to the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (Ujoss) for handling the election for the new office maturely and with well thought distinction. Well thought handling goes to Media Authority who nominated Mr. Sapana Abui to stand in as the returning officers for the scribes’ election. Patrick Oyiet now takes the helm of the union to the next level. He has a daunting task ahead of him which was not accomplished by the outgoing office under Oliver Modi. The outgoing office did...
Editorial

CHOOSE YOUR COMPANY WISELY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Did you know that a person who has nothing to lose will help you lose everything you ever worked for? This therefore calls for one to” choose your company wisely” It is also in the general domain that “life is a one-time offer-use it well”. I am in this side of the world because quite a number of time some people have ended up being misled or misguided by people they thought were their good friends but who actually were around them for what they...
Editorial

MINERAL MINING SHOULD BE WITHIN THE LAW

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is with great relief that expert revealed that the country has the best and high quality gold in the world. The only thing which hinders the progress is that there are no major mining taking place to compete effectively in revenue earning across the board. Those seen taking place are not commercial mining but community activities without proper direction and marketing strategies. If only there were experts who could directly be involved there, would be a larger supplementary of revenue generation from this and other minerals deposited in many...
error: Content is protected !!