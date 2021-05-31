NILEPET MUST AVAIL FINACIAL RECORDS FOR AUDITING

It is unbelievable that a national state parastatal of Nilepet’s status could go for over a decade without submitting in their financial records for auditing if we have to go by what the National Audit Chamber has recorded and brought to the public domain. The chamber is telling the country that since its inception in 2009, Nilepet has not been audited officially. Actually the chamber is the arm of the government charged with the responsibility of taking stock of all government institution when it comes to financial performance and behavior. Why should this parastatal not submit its financial records for auditing? Is it ignorance or hiding something from the public who they are supposed to be serving? The firm belongs to the citizens who are the main employers and masters of the public institutions instead of the vice versa. There have been changes of top management in Nilepet but still the firm is lacking transparency or assuming they are untouchable for whatever reason(s) they know better. There has never been consistency in letting the public know what they are doing. Nilepet management should know and understand that they are servant of the people and not their master. They should know that whatever they are doing is for the benefit of the country not for individual purposes. It is not in good taste to have changes that do not bring changes in the operational system for the good of the country. Nilepet is required to effectively compete with other private companies in the oil sector. With this the public firm do not want to touch because, they know what is at stake and what they are benefitting form. There is need to understand that auditing leads to accountability and transparency. Nilepet is not above the law to fail to submit their financial records for public auditing. This they must do without being asked and must know that the public is watching. The new board should take this into account.