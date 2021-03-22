NILE-PET SHOULD ADDRESS THE STANDOFF

Nile-pet is a public institution which must operate and carry out its activities within and under tax-payers interests. The national parastatal cannot be let to create its own operation rules outside the interests of the public domain. The requirements are pegged on and include employment, secondment and deployment among others. There is a stand-off between the management and some employees who were recalled back to Nile pet by the management after tenure of their duties came to an end and new lot chosen or selected to replace them. This should be the normal scenario that after some time new, a lot are deployed to these main oil companies. But as thing stands, it is not a bed of roses at the state firm out of the selected 53 new faces to take up the new role. It is sad if it is true, that the management decided to select 45 from one background which has generated heated arguments and resulted in the stand-off. The issue is, there are other qualifiedpeople with ability who can equally be seconded to the oil companies. Nile pet should come out instead of assuming public ignorance or that with time things will cool down and do the right thing for the benefit of the country. The leadership including the presidency are on record that people should be given chance by merit not by who they know or who are backing them for certain positions. Indeed, there are a number of lucrative tokens being deployed in the oil firms but all should be done transparently and above the table. By Nile pet keeping quiet, they are just adding salt to the injury which should not be the case. The management can correct and bring to an end the stand-off internally without drawing public attention. This by accepting the mistake and correcting it amicably.