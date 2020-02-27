Nile Basin countries missing out opportunities on development

By Nema Juma – back from Khartoum

The Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Asma Mohammed Abdallah said without joint planning and investment, Nile Basin countries still miss out opportunities on development which could benefit the Nile people.

Speaking during the Regional Nile Day 2020 in Khartoum under the Theme: “Joint Investment on the Nile for Regional Transformation” Abdallah said key elements that needs to be in place in order to achieve sustainable development goal number six on clean water and sanitation.

She called upon the development partners and private sectors to support the Nile Basin Initiative in its effort to realize regional investment.

Executive Director of the Nile Initiative Secretariat, Prof. Seifeldin Hamad Abdalla, stated that the key objective of the event is to highlight some of the achievements on the investments, with emphasis on the need to accelerate implementation of the NBI- prepared investment projects.

He added that the various projects worth more than USD 6.5 billion are the key to supporting members States in their quest to meet the growing demand for water, food and energy.

Last week, over 500 Nile Basin people gathered at Friendship Hall Cooperation in Khartoum to celebrate the Nile day 2020.

In an interview with Juba Monitor in Sudanese Capital Khartoum, the Minister of irrigation and water resources Prof. Yasir Abbas Mohammed Ali had said that this day marks the milestone in the history of the Nile cooperation.

“It is on this day for the first time, all the independent, sovereign riparian countries of the Nile committed themselves to work together and harness the potential of the hared river to promote cooperative sustainable socioeconomic development of their countries” Yasir said.

The Nile day is an important event in the (NBI) calendar as it marks a major milestone in the history of the Nile cooperation. The day underlines the coming together of the NBI countries to together in an effort to collectively take responsibility in jointly use the shared resources in the region as a result of the River Nile. The Nile Day 2020 presents a great opportunity to showcase some of the investment projects prepared by NBI and to lay emphasis on the need of the member states, including their respective national development plans and funding windows.