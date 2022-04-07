Niggers to become farmers is a good idea

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On the 5th of this month, a piece of information released in the newspapers said that the Mayor of Juba City CouncilMichael Lado Allah-Jabu has plans of considering the group of Niggers to become farmers on government farms instead of doing criminal activities.

The idea of a Mayor is good but are those Niggers able to cultivate it. Some of them are still children less than 18 years, who cannot be employed in the agriculture sector. The good idea is to group them; the mature group between 20 and 30 years old can be taken to the farms to do agricultural work.

Those below 20 years old can be mobilized to go back to school, whether it is government schools or technology so that they learn how to do things with their hands.

I am sure several of them were in school before, but they left due to the situation where they are in. They cannot study while living on the streets because schools need a good environment rather than homes.

They need a good approach and policy on how to accept going to the farms and back to schools. People, who live for long times in an environment where there is no guidance and directive, would not know how to lead good lives is not easy to be brought into the system.

They consider themselves lost people but still some of them can benefit this country. They are the future for this country and leaders for the next generations to come. “If their numbers reduce, the number of criminals will also reduce in the country. “

This group was divided, some of them have parents in Juba, and others came to Juba for different reasons. One of them is a child soldier, others were brought by relatives, when the situation was bad in those families, they ended up on the streets.

Sometimes parents are part of their conditions of being on the streets. I hope Mayor had prepared them a space for living and a budget to cater to their basic needs.

May God bless us all.