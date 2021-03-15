NGOs ordered to obtain jobs adverts approval first

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The Inspector of Labour in AwerialCounty, Lakes State ordered Non-governmental Organizations operating within the area not to advertise jobs without authorization from the Labour office.

In a letter dated 11th March 2021seen by Juba Monitor yesterday, the County Labour Inspector stated that the move was to reduce complainsreaching his office from local people.

In an interview with the Juba Monitor, Inspector Mawut Deng Mabor mentioned that the order was from the state head office saying it has to be implemented.

“Iam not the one who created the circular, it came from the state but I am just making follow up,” Mawut said.

He narrated that some NGOs in the Stateadvertised several jobs without the knowledge of the County Labour office.

Deng urged those NGOS who have already advertised jobs to complete the process and present those who passed the interview to his office for approval.

He further stated that many challenges have been experienced concerning the mode of interview in the county.

“If the NGOs and companies update me on what they want to do, we will work together,” he said.

Deng requested all the NGOs and companies to be critical when dealing with job interviews to reduce complains reaching his office and other complications.

He explained that the office of Inspector for Labour was established in 2019 in Awerial County with the aim of handling issues related to work grievances.

“I have tried my best to inform the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission to direct all the NGOs to my office but that has failed,” Mawut said.

He stated that the letter will also help all the NGOs to know my office and role in the county.

Dengadvised those who have been shortlisted not to worry since the problem will be sort out by the office of labour and the human resource officers of the various NGOs.

He urged all the NGOs and the companies operating in greater Awerial County to stop advertising job without knowledge of his office.

“Any recruitment to be done within Awerial County should pass through my office to know”,he added.

Dengcall on the organizations and the companies to cooperate with the county authorities citing numbers of irregularities which happened last year.