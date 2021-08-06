NGOs MUST BE INCLUSIVE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

There are 33,000 employees of the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of which 30,000 are indigenous according to the National Minister of Labour James Hoth Mai when he met with state ministers of labour and delegation of RRC to find out how the issue of NGOs and employees could be worked out. There has been shimmering tension in the NGOs world in the country. The locals have been complaining of ill treatments and underpayments. Most of the international NGOs are headed by foreigners, except some few nationals. Going by what has been on the circles, l do not want to dispute the numbers announced by the Minister but something tells me that it was not right. If this number was anything to go by then only 3,000 employees are foreigners which cannot be the cause of discontents by the local employees. The move to settle problems that have been the cause of inward crying by the locals is something which should be done with clean and clear heart without putting too much ado into the situation. The truth of the matter is that foreign workers earn more than double of the locals. They also have other privileges like car allowances, insurance, housing and even shopping which the locals rarely have. In some areas the youth have demanded to be included in employments. This should not be the way to do things.The government should come up collectively with key players to have workable solution which would harmonize the whole situation without discrimination or favour which characterized operations in some NGOs. Above all, there should be the truth in monitoring and checking these NGOs because be it community based national or international they are getting funds from somewhere to articulate their work for the benefit of the larger population. It cannot be said to be a one man show. I am well aware that some employees of a number of NGOs have their legs or hands in some of the NGOs as a mean to divert funds for their own use. Humanitarian NGOs are not spared, some employees are said to be colluding with some traders and the business community to sell food items that are required to be supplied to the needy freely. Worse still some of the vehicles belonging to some NNGOs have been caught transporting illegal cargos whose background are not known to the authorities. These activities should be in the radar and mirror of the government and any found floating the rules be bundled out of the country without any compromise. Above all, registered NGOs must work for the cause they are registered for and continue to give preference to the future generation who are not privileged to be in the forefront of building the nation. It is time NGOs were put in focus by the general public to be open and flexible in their handling of day to day work.