NGO starts inclusive training for young women

By Bida Elly David

Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) held a five-day woman training workshop in Palm Africa Hotel aimed at giving leadership skills to board members to persons with disabilities,especially the vulnerable girls.

The training was held under the project known as ‘’Together for inclusive’’

Speaking to the media, Roseanne Rajema the program officer for Young Women Christian Organisation (YWCA) said, they were one of the partner organisations working on the target of inclusion of all young women in capacity building,particularly young ladies with disabilities.

Furthermore, she pointed out that the organisation was established in 1997 to promote girls’ activities and it operates in eight parts of South Sudan.

She further added that the organisation was basically aimed at promoting educational, vocational, leadership and health projects for young women.

‘’The organisation was founded in 1997 with a major aim to promote women’s programs such as education, health, development and leadership

‘’The training held was an awareness to young persons with disabilities on how they should claim their rights as well as develop affirmative skills on organisation management,’’ She said.

She further pointed out that the training was to equip young girls with leadership skills as well as enhancing practical knowledge on self-reliance businesses.

However, she reiterated that they were moving well with their task and had laid many strategies to upgrade some new projects to support women with disabilities.