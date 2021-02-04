NGO Forum horrified by attacks on aid workers

By Nema Juma

The non-government organization (NGO) forum is shocked by the attacks on the humanitarian workers which they described as horrifying at the time when humanitarians are working in the response to food insecurity, flooding, local violence and the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In the document that was extended to Juba Monitor, it stated that over the weekend, a national member of Joint Aid Management (JAM) was shot dead by an identified person while returning from humanitarian operations supporting vulnerable families in Guit, Unity state.

“Another humanitarian staff member from the Joint Aid Management was also injured in the attacks and has been receiving treatment,” it read.

According to the document, in 2020 there was a significant rise in the number of aid workers killed and harmed in the country, a trend which must not be allowed to continue in 2021.

The Non-governmental Organization extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the colleagues, friends and the families of the Joint Aid Management team and stands in solidarity with the humanitarian workers everywhere who put their lives to support those affected by the crises.

The Forum is calling upon all stakeholders and parties to ensure unhindered humanitarian access to those in need of assistance and necessary protection of the aid workers.

However, when contacted, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen Majongdit, said that he has not yet been informed about the incident.

“When such incidents happen, the humanitarian coordination informs us and after that as a government we begin taking action, so this has not yet come to our notice yet but when it comes to our notice, the ministry will immediately take action,” Mayen said.