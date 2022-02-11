NEXT-Year’s election hangs on hinges

By Bida Elly David

The National Government yesterday pointed out that decision to conduct National elections and implementation of the peace agreement shall emanate after the reconstruction and reconstitution of the national and independent commissions followed by the presentation of full comprehensive reports containing figures of parties in all government structures, the level of women representation before partners, Council of ministers, Transitional Legislative Assembly then later to the RJMEC.

This came during the 21st Monthly meeting held by the Revitalised Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

Speaking during a report presentation on the status of the agreement,Dr. Martin Elias Lomuro pointed out that the biggest challenge that affected and confronted the implementation of the Revitalised Transitional Peace Agreement towards driving the Country to elections was funding.

He stressed out that the agreement had eight chapters featuring 181 articles and 553 sub-Articles containing 2000 activities that each required high monetary cost to be implemented with a series of difficulties.

He reiterated that chapter one of the agreement was the most complicated to political parties since it involved the allocation of political positions and compromises with some oppositions being so difficult to handle.

He pointed out that some people believed the delay for the implementation of the agreement was due to mismanagement of funds by the government not knowing that the agreement required detailed conversion into resolution then money for the implementation.

‘’ I know some people think, once you have formed some structures of the government from the presidency to the commissioners, then the agreement is ready to be implemented and that is not right. You have to go to these details, convert them into resolutions and then implement them through the help of money. It is not as easy as everyone thinks’’ Lomuro added

However, he underscored that the agreement was about implementing activities which would be converted into cabinet memorandum through a long process.

‘’The agreement is about implementing activities which must be converted into cabinet memorandum through a long process. This process is very rigorous. The minister concerned must first of all identify which article and sub-Article, which activity he or she presented a memo on,’’ he stated

He said that implementation of the agreement, as well as time frame for the national election, will be decided if all necessary comprehensive report shall be presented in a due cost of time.