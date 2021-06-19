jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, June 19th, 2021
News

Newly appointed apostolic administrator arrives Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

The newly appointed Apostolic Administrator for Rumbek Diocese most Reverend Mathew Remijio arrived in Rumbek Lakes State on Wednesday.

In an interview withJuba Monitor, the head of the committee of Rumbek Diocese Father Andrea Osman said that the Apostolic Administrator of Rumbek Diocese who is also Bishop of Wau Diocese was received by state government officials in Rumbek airstrip.

“Yes, the apostolic administrator of Rumbek diocese,Reverend Mathew Remijio arrived in Rumbek at 9:00 am this morning,” Father Osman.

Father Andrea Osman said they held a short meeting with him and visited father Mathiang at Rumbek Central Prison and father Mathiang was fine in the prison.

He said, the situation of Rumbek Diocese Bishop Father ChristianCarlassare has improved and is able to work alone in Nairobi.

He said, all the suspects including the one in Juba and the one who was at large outside have surrounded themselves to security forces.

