New Torit commissioner promises to unite communities

By Kabaka Quintous Leone

The newly appointed Commissioner of ToritCounty Mr. Andrew Philipson plans to unite communities who have been in conflict in the county.

The conflicts had been characterized by cattle theft, road robbery, revenge killings, and rapeincluding political grudges.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on Tuesday,Commissioner Andrew said his priority is to ensure that the 8 payamsunder his leadership live in peace and harmony.

“I need to know what is going on around the 8 payams if there are any difficulties or any complaints before I could do my Job, I need to know what is going on around from there, it will help me lay down my plans,” he said.

According to the leader, the security in the State has deteriorated which do not allow people to interact with one another.

“I will visit all the payamshere in Torit. We must involve everyone in the county and in our country,” he said.