New State Minister of Finance dies in Nairobi

By Rofina Teteng

The newly appointed Central Equatoria State Minister of Finance Diana Susu Hassan has passed on yesterday at Martha Hospital in Nairobi-Kenya.

The Central Equatoria State Minister of Information Paulino Lokudu confirmed the death of the current Minister of Finance Diana Susu Hassan, daughter to the late Mary Kiden which occurred this yesterday at Mather Hospital in Nairobi-Kenya.

“As state government, we are saddened by the death of our colleague,the Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment Diana Susu Hassan who passed away this yesterday on 22th of March, 2021 in Nairobi-Kenya,” Mr. Lokudu said.

He stated that since the swearing in of late Diana, she has notbeen feeling fine to do her duties. The last meeting she attended was that of committeeof economic clusterwhich was on the 4th of March, 2021.

“From that time Diana Susu Hassan has not been feeling fine not until she went for further medical checkup in Nairobi from there her conditions started deteriorating,we have been following up with the family members until we learned that she passed on,” he added.

He further revealed that the course of the death is yet to be announced to the family members and to the government.

However, the representative of the family members Emmanuel Lugar who is also the son to late Bishop Michael Lugar, declared and confirmed the death of the Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment of Central Equatoria Diana Susu Hassan which occurred atMather Hospital in Nairobi-Kenya, adding that the course of the death was still unclear.

He added that they were still finding out what could be the course of the death since they had just received the information on phone from their relative in Nairobi.

“The mourning of the late Minister of Finance will be in the house of late Bishop Michael Lugar at HaiMalakal in Juba,

I would like to send my condolences on behalf of my family to the governor and the entire cabinet of Central Equatoria state and South Sudan at large, the Kuku Community plus our relatives and friends, he added.